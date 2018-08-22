Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is RBO & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 7.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

