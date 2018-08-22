Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 11,150 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.5% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4,296.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

