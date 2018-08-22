Johnson Controls International (JCI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

NYSE JCI opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $118,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 132.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

