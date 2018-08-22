John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JLEN opened at GBX 106.91 ($1.37) on Wednesday. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 113.55 ($1.45).

About John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited specializes in investments in environmental infrastructure including wind projects, water and waste management, solar projects and renewables in United Kingdom.

