John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (JLEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.63

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt (LON:JLEN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt’s previous dividend of $1.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JLEN opened at GBX 106.91 ($1.37) on Wednesday. John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 113.55 ($1.45).
About John Laing Environmental Assets Group Lt
