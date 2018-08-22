Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Holdings Cut by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,513 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Jeld-Wen worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,174.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 41.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 15.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 923,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 942,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. equities research analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

