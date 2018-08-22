Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equinor ASA’s FY2018 Earnings (EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $18.14 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

EQNR stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

