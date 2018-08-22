Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for DS Smith (SMDS)

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, June 4th. Davy Research upgraded DS Smith to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on DS Smith from GBX 570 ($7.29) to GBX 630 ($8.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.67) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DS Smith has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 566.67 ($7.24).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.37) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.22).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 34.80 ($0.44) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). DS Smith had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 3.82%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 317,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88), for a total value of £466,554.48 ($596,388.19).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

