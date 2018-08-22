Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTI. Citigroup cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.28.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director John C. G. Oleary bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares in the company, valued at $342,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,383,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $11,129,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $11,780,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.