JD.Com (JD) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet lowered shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday.

JD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Torch Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 58.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 150.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 28.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,683,000 after buying an additional 862,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

