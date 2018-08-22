Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (REZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST (BMV:REZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST by 27.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST in the first quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000.

REZ stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/RESIDENTIAL RL EST has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $67.72.

