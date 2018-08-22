Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 8,607 Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 57.1% in the first quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

SNDR opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Schneider National Inc has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,274.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

