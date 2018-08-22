James Lightman Sells 480 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) SVP James Lightman sold 480 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $13,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.95 and a beta of 0.90. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $29.89.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Wright Medical Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,010,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after purchasing an additional 655,514 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,236,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after purchasing an additional 377,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,033,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wright Medical Group by 2,709.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,519 shares during the period.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

