James Kevin Hanna Sells 15,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) VP James Kevin Hanna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.72 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

