Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 158.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 86.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 78,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $7,142,962.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,395.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $187.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.05 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

