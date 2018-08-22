iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,551,000 after buying an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 36,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,556,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,205,000 after purchasing an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 384,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.26 and a twelve month high of $83.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.