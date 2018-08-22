iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,930 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,002,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,452,000 after acquiring an additional 719,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,472,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,408,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,522,000 after acquiring an additional 285,541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,850,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,709,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

