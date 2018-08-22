iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

