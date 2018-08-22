iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Stake Lowered by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

IJR stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

