iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,320,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,050,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 938,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,708.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 371,344 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $170.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

