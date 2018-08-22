iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $149,000.

DVY stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

