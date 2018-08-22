iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) Position Boosted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 550.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,974. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $135.06 and a 1 year high of $160.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

