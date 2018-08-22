iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Stake Increased by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 489,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

