iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,250,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,240,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,814 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,093,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,812,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,033,000 after purchasing an additional 697,850 shares in the last quarter.

EFA opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

