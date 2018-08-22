iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Holdings Reduced by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,734,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.4% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $301,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. KHP Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

