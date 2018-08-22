Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (IRS) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7966996866783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,168. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Get Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.