Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,194. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,158.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $583,632.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,486. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply