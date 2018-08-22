Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,073.20% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,194. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,158.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $583,632.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,632.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,486. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

