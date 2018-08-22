iPic Entertainment (IPIC) vs. Jamba (JMBA) Critical Comparison

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: JMBA) and Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iPic Entertainment and Jamba, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Jamba 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPic Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 96.76%. Given iPic Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iPic Entertainment is more favorable than Jamba.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Jamba’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jamba $70.92 million 2.86 -$2.74 million N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamba.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Jamba’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Jamba -2.00% -3.29% -4.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Jamba shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Jamba shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iPic Entertainment beats Jamba on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 115 screens at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc., through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.