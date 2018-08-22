iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.01

Headlines about iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iPic Entertainment earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2049255402643 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IPIC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.97. iPic Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.21 million. analysts anticipate that iPic Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.