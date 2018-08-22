IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 41.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.75 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

