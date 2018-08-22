Invitation Homes (INVH) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Invitation Homes from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.77.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.24 million. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,451,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,123,000 after purchasing an additional 39,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,094,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 492,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.