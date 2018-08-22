Investors Sell SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on Strength (SPY)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on strength during trading on Monday. $1,179.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,555.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $376.05 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded up $0.61 for the day and closed at $285.67

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

