Investors Sell Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Investors sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $91.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $54.03 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $262.40

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,829 shares of company stock worth $11,457,829. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

