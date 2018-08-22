Investors Sell Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX) on Strength (PSX)

Traders sold shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $35.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $127.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.98 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Phillips 66 had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Phillips 66 traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $117.02

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.