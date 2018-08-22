Investors Buy Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on weakness during trading on Monday. $278.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $239.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.51 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Microsoft had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Microsoft traded down ($0.71) for the day and closed at $106.87

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Nomura set a $118.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.11.

The firm has a market cap of $828.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,209,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,941 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $3,154,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,739,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,905,083 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 590,793 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,229,776 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $112,242,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,048,219 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 54,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

