Investors Buy Shares of Equinix (EQIX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $77.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $57.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Equinix had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Equinix traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $438.33

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total transaction of $785,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total transaction of $108,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,233.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $2,680,916. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

