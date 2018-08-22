Investors Buy Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $143.48 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $51.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $92.14 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.75) for the day and closed at $76.61

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLI. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 56,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

