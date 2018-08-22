Investors Buy High Volume of Iqvia Call Options (IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,267% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 call options.
NYSE IQV opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 16.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Iqvia by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 119,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Iqvia by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.
Iqvia Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.
Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.