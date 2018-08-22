Investors Buy High Volume of Iqvia Call Options (IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,267% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 call options.

NYSE IQV opened at $122.52 on Wednesday. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Parks sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $108,300.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 1,441,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $148,447,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,201,623 shares of company stock worth $1,160,990,595. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 16.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Iqvia by 8.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 119,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Iqvia by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Iqvia to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

