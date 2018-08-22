Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JNCE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

8/14/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

8/13/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

8/2/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

JNCE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,660. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 5.17.

Get Jounce Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.