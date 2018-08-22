Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5,075.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8,569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

