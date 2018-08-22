Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $529.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $325.45 and a 52-week high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total transaction of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock valued at $60,907,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 43.7% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 16,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

