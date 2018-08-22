InterRent REIT to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

IIP opened at C$9.90 on Monday. InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.