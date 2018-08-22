International Paper Co (IP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in International Paper by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 105,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in International Paper by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in International Paper by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in International Paper by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $793,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $2,652,980. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.94 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.69 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 54.44%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

