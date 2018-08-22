Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Insider Jennifer M. Bolt Sells 19,413 Shares

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 19,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,419,284.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Integer stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.41 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,634,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

