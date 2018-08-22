Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIIN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $774.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.22. Insteel Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In other Insteel Industries news, insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $243,639.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,950.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 13,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $566,497.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,887. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

