Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $40.77 on Friday. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $774.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Gazmarian sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $138,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,125.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $243,639.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,950.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,887 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.