Insmed (INSM) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insmed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.9972955238877 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Insmed stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. 3,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,136. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08. equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $733,985.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.