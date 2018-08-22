Insider Selling: VF Corp (VFC) CFO Sells 29,544 Shares of Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. 39,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,586. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. VF’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in VF by 5,303.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

