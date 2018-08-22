Insider Selling: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $1,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $5,162,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $4,090,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $6,921,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,932,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 687,331 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

