Insider Selling: Snap Inc (SNAP) VP Sells 97,656 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,194,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,864,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,808,142.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -2.73.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
