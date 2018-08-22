Insider Selling: Snap Inc (SNAP) VP Sells 97,656 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,194,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,864,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,808,142.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 171.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,968,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,014,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,756 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 81.1% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,989,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

