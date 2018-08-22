Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) CEO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $20,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 120,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $20,766,000.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 157,300 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $27,288,404.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $38,014,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $37,380,000.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 420,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $76,708,800.00.

On Monday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 218,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.07, for a total transaction of $39,909,260.00.

On Wednesday, August 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $37,298,100.00.

On Monday, July 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $23,254,166.24.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,400 shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.93, for a total transaction of $23,760,582.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.64. 16,765,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,442,740. The stock has a market cap of $504.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$210.91” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

